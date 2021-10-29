Poland is not so rosy with the European Union – Mir – Kommersant

Although Poland does not intend to leave the European Union, it will not give up its rights and values. This was made clear by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, commenting on a new round of confrontation between Warsaw and Brussels. Another reason for the conflict is the amendments to the law on mass gatherings, called “Stop LGBT”. The authors of the initiative, which on Thursday and Friday were considered in the Seimas, are convinced that its adoption will not allow turning Poland into a “rainbow dictatorship”. In parallel, another conflict is gaining momentum – over the Polish judicial reform. Starting this week, the republic has to pay a daily fine of € 1 million for refusing to follow the orders of the EU Court of Justice.

On Friday, the Polish Seimas continued the discussion, which had begun the day before, of amendments to the law on mass gatherings, called “Stop LGBT”. During the voting, most of the deputies spoke in favor of a transition to a new stage – that is, for sending the document to the parliamentary commission on internal affairs.

The initiative envisages a ban on meetings promoting homosexuality, the idea of ​​”non-biological sex”, same-sex marriage and adoption of children by same-sex couples.

In addition, it was proposed to prohibit mass events that “violate public morality” and may “corrupt children or youth”.

The author of the amendments introduced to the Polish parliament in November 2020 was the conservative Life and Family Foundation. Earlier, this organization also initiated amendments to Polish legislation limiting the right to abortion. Poles can submit their legislative proposals to parliament if they are signed by at least 100,000 citizens. The Stop LGBT project, which received wide support from the Catholic Church, has collected 140,000 signatures. The new amendments, according to the foundation, are “a way to counter the activities of the LGBT lobby, stop homo propaganda in public space and strengthen the protection of children and families.”

During the consideration of the amendments in the Seimas, supporters and opponents of the project did not restrain themselves in expressions. Stop LGBT activist Krzysztof Kasprzak called the movement’s ideology “another version of the emerging totalitarianism.”

“LGBT people begin their march to power in the same way as they began marching to power in the 1930s (in Germany – “B”) NSDAP “, – said Mr. Kaspshak.

Without “equality marches”, the activist expressed confidence, the LGBT movement will not be able to turn Poland into a “rainbow dictatorship”, as it was allegedly done in the United States and Western Europe. He was supported by MP Petr Kaleta, speaking on behalf of the ruling Law and Justice party. “We must fight for our healthy Polish values,” he urged, menacingly displaying obscene photographs of the three men from the podium.

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Wlodzimierz Charzasty called the speech of Mr. Kasprzak, after which some of the deputies left the hall, “the most disgusting speech” that he heard in parliament. And a number of parliamentarians from opposition parties described the amendments as inhuman, homophobic and violating the constitutionally guaranteed right to mass assembly. On the first day of discussion of the proposals, several dozen Poles came out to the parliament building with a protest. Nils Muiznieks, director of Amnesty International, an international non-profit organization for Europe, also condemned the amendments. He pointed out that although the initiative did not come from the Polish government, it was it that created an environment in which citizens feel that they have the right to “throw out intolerance”.

Mr. Muiznieks called on Polish deputies to recognize that “love is love” and to reject the proposal, which is “discriminatory in its essence.”

This is not the first legislative initiative to restrict the rights of the LGBT community in Poland. In 2019-2020, five provinces of the republic declared themselves “zones free of LGBT ideology.” In September, some of them canceled their decisions. This happened due to the fact that at the beginning of the month the European Commission threatened the local authorities with the termination of financial assistance in the amount of € 126 million per year within the framework of the regional development program REACT-EU. The Stop LGBT project is a new irritant in Warsaw’s relations with Brussels.

And there are more and more such irritants. For example, on Wednesday, the EU Court ruled to fine Poland € 1 million per day for the refusal of the republic’s authorities to suspend the activities of the Disciplinary Chamber. This unit, created in the structure of the Supreme Court of Poland, according to the EU, calls into question the impartiality and independence of the country’s judicial system from politicians (see Kommersant of August 7). And on Thursday, the General Assembly of the European Network of Councils on the Judiciary expelled Poland from its members – in particular, due to the fact that the country’s National Judicial Council, as it was stated, “does not protect its judges” and does not guarantee their independence. It is curious that Poland was one of the founders of this organization, but in 2018, with the start of judicial reform in the country, its participation in the General Assembly meetings was suspended. Earlier, the EU Court also imposed a fine on Warsaw of € 500 thousand per day for refusing to terminate the operation of the Turov coal mine on the border with the Czech Republic, which the European Commission insisted on.

The aggravation of the conflict with the EU has again provoked discussions in Poland about the expediency of membership in the union.

They, among other things, are spurred on by the statements of the Polish government. For example, the Deputy Minister of Justice Marcin Romanovsky on Wednesday proposed not to pay contributions to the EU budget, as well as to continue to ignore the decisions of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Meanwhile, in a commentary published on Friday to the German newspaper Die Welt, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki assured that Warsaw is a “loyal member of the EU” and the authorities are not even thinking about leaving the European family. At the same time, he did not miss the opportunity to criticize European officials. “Institutions in Brussels and Luxembourg are characterized by a deficit of democracy,” the head of government said, concluding that respect for EU law does not mean that it should prevail over the constitutions of EU member states.

According to Lukasz Adamski, deputy director of the Center for Polish-Russian Dialogue and Consent, there is no need to speak of skepticism about the European Union in the republic: “The overwhelming majority of citizens, including the Right and Justice electorate, support EU membership.” However, Kommersant’s interlocutor is convinced that Euroscepticism “will definitely grow” if Brussels continues “attempts to instill in Poland its own understanding of basic values ​​and human rights”.

Marina Kovalenko