Politico learned about the postponement of the test of hyperweapons to the summit of Russia and the United States :: Politics :: RBC

According to sources of the publication, the White House asked the Pentagon to postpone the tests so as not to provoke Moscow

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden greet each other before the start of the Russian-American summit in Geneva

(Photo: Denis Balibouse / TASS)



The Pentagon has postponed testing of hypersonic weapons ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden, so as not to irritate Moscow. Writes about this Politico citing sources.

According to the publication, the White House asked the Pentagon to postpone the tests. The US worried that Russia might misinterpret such a signal, or that the launch of such weapons would sabotage the meeting altogether.

The first meeting between Putin and Biden. The main thing



A source in the US Department of Defense noted that Russia, for its part, also did not do “provocative things” before the summit.

Putin and Biden met in Geneva on June 16. The negotiations lasted almost four hours. As a result, political leaders adopted a joint statement on strategic arms control. “Today we reaffirm our adherence to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it should never be unleashed,” it said.