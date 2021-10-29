Polkadot To Deliver $ 814 Million Grants As Parachain Auction Comes Up | Blockchain24

Blockchain technology remains the main engine for the decentralization of digital assets. This has led to the emergence of several blockchain networks, each with their own unique and distinctive features. Among them, Polkadot is called the blockchain blockchain due to its unifying nature.

Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, announced a development fund of about $ 777 million ahead of the parachain lease auctions.

The opening of this development fund takes place a few weeks before the parachain auctions. The long-awaited auctions are scheduled to begin on November 11th. This means that the tools may be useful for solving the problems of the development of the future ecosystem of the network parachains.

Reason for funding Polkadot

In his Sunday tweet, Wood mentioned the allocation of more than 18.9 million Polkadot (DOT) from the network’s coffers. The estimated cost of the tokens is about $ 814 million. They are intended for a development fund, which will subsequently be distributed through the community management system.

The founder of Polkadot proposed a spending plan with reference to raising capital to realize the community’s vision. The network vision is to develop, improve and educate the ecosystem and any values ​​of Polkadot governance.

“Currently, Polkadot has 18,936,300 DOTs (DOT, not USD – count) in the Treasury willing to spend on * your * ideas for creating, improving, training and generally on everything else that the management of Polkadot considers valuable”, – wrote Gavin Wood.

The Polkadot wiki mentions that Treasury funds can be used with board approval. Usually the Polkadot council votes on the proposals it presents. It currently has 13 members and plans to expand to 24 in the future.



DOT prepares for a bull run | Source: DOTUSD on TradingView

A series of past polls by Polkadot’s management suggest community involvement. Thus, there is a possibility that the development fund could be aimed at increasing the participation of DOT holders in the management processes.

The Polkassembly report showed that three management proposals had been submitted in the last week. The turnout for voting is zero, six and seven, respectively.

The online procedure is that when someone puts forward an offer, they reserve at least a 5% deposit of the proposed expenses. If accepted, the deposit is refunded, but if rejected, it will be reduced.

Slashing is a writing mechanism that the network uses to prevent invalid validator behavior. As such, it is possible that Polkadot’s downsizing process, which puts the owners’ funds at risk, discourages participation in governance on the platform.

The upcoming parachain auctions are a vehicle for Polkadot to realize its vision of a fragmented ecosystem. This will cause projects on Polkadot to compete for any of the 100 slots of the parachain through their applications by blocking DOT.

Parachains are a kind of interoperable Polkadot sidechains capable of hosting decentralized protocols and applications. In addition, they can perform specialized computations and interact with the main Polkadot relay network with proof of ownership when performing transactions.

In addition, Polkadot’s existing relay network performs the sole function of processing transfers, management and staking services on the network. Thus, new parachains may offer advanced features that include inter-blockchain interoperability and smart contract functionality.

Consequently, the development fund can serve as an incentive for developers to build more on Polkadot prior to the release of parachains.