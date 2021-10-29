https://ria.ru/20211029/popova-1756944552.html

Popova named the reasons for the new wave of coronavirus

Popova named the reasons for the new wave of coronavirus

There are several reasons for the next wave of coronavirus, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. There are several reasons for the next wave of coronavirus, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova. “In the summer, the decline was not in all regions. came with high numbers of general morbidity in the country, “she said in an interview with Naila Asker-zade on the Russia 1 channel. The sanitary doctor noted that when people gathered and began to communicate in teams in the fall, ARVI began to spread more actively, and COVID-19 also joined. “Of course, there should have been an inevitable increase in the number of cases, which we see today,” said Popova. In recent days, Russia has been updating the maximums in the number of deaths and new cases of coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 1,163 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country, the number of infected has increased by 39,849, of which 7,511 are in the capital. To slow the spread of the virus, the country has declared non-working days from October 30 to November 7. Regions may extend such a regime beyond the November holidays. The authorities remind that vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

