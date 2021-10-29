https://uz.sputniknews.ru/20211028/tseny-na-avto-na-vtorichnom-rynke-v-uzbekistane-vyrosli-do-18-21137916.html

Prices for cars in the secondary market in Uzbekistan rose to 18%

Prices for cars in the secondary market in Uzbekistan rose to 18%

The cost of used cars almost did not change over the year, the UzAuto models remain the leaders in sales. 28.10.2021, Sputnik Uzbekistan

2021-10-28T16: 17 + 0500

2021-10-28T16: 17 + 0500

2021-10-28T17: 25 + 0500

economy

uzbekistan

prices

cars

uzauto motors

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews-uz.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/20867663_0:157:3000:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_791e7c8e07931db27bb9d3bc883602de.jpg

TASHKENT, 28 Sep – Sputnik. Experts from the Center for Economic Research and Reforms analyzed prices in the secondary car market in Uzbekistan. Analysts compared prices for July-October 2020 and 2021. 2021-m. At the end of last year, the number of cars increased by 14.5%: now there are 50 cars for every 100 residents of Uzbekistan. UzAuto remains the leader in terms of sales in the secondary market. In the second half of 2021, cars of this brand occupied 67.7% of the used car market. VAZ (LADA) is in second place: the share of the Russian car industry accounts for 15.3% of the market. At the same time, experts noted a serious increase in prices for relatively new cars (“less than” one year old). Thus, Chevrolet Malibu rose in price by 18%, Chevrolet Tracker by 14%, Chevrolet Cobalt by 12%, Chevrolet Lacetti by 7%, Chevrolet Spark by 5%, and prices for Damas and Labo remained almost unchanged. Motors was closed for almost a month and a half due to upgrades, and production of Chevrolet Lacetti and Chevrolet Spark vehicles was suspended due to a global shortage of semiconductors. At present, the production of all popular models has resumed. Prices for the Russian Lada Vesta (27%) and Lada Niva (44%) have skyrocketed. This is due to an increase in prices for new cars in the Russian automotive industry. At the same time, prices for older cars did not increase so much, and for some models even decreased. At the same time, last year’s analysis showed that car wear by one year reduces its cost on average by about At the beginning of October, UzAauto Motors announced an increase in production of the popular Chevrolet Lacetti car brand by optimizing production processes from 280 to 320 units per day, which should reduce the queue for buying cars.

https://uz.sputniknews.ru/20211014/produktsiya-uzauto-motors-stala-samoy-jelannoy-v-kazaxstane-20910038.html

Sputnik Uzbekistan info@sputniknews-uz.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Uzbekistan info@sputniknews-uz.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_UZ

Sputnik Uzbekistan info@sputniknews-uz.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews-uz.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/20867663_166 0:2834:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_ac023780bbd37233a577d406ff212d18.jpg

Sputnik Uzbekistan info@sputniknews-uz.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Uzbekistan info@sputniknews-uz.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

uzbekistan, prices, cars, uzauto motors