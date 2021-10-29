prices in Russia – Autoreview

This type of Sid appeared in the family later than everyone else, so the planned restyling is still ahead. But at the same time as the updated hatchback and station wagon, the raised XCeed underwent a technical upgrade. Modified cars of the 2022 model year are already available for order.

The main new thing is the 1.5 T-GDI turbo engine of the Smartstream family, which replaced the previous base 1.4 T-GDI engine. The new unit has direct injection and a Hyundai turbocharger, the output in the Russian specification is 150 hp. and 253 Nm versus 140 hp. and 242 Nm for the previous engine, and the acceleration time to 100 km / h for such a cross-hatchback was reduced from 9.5 to 9.2 s.

The older 1.6 T-GDI unit (200 hp, 265 Nm) is the same. Both motors are aggregated with a seven-speed preselective “robot”, front-wheel drive only. Other changes include an expanded set of electronic assistants Drive Wise, a modified interior decor, as well as a new color screen of the trip computer (4.2 inches) for the basic version.

As before, there are three configurations to choose from. The initial Luxe features six airbags, ESP, dual-zone climate control, an eight-inch screen media system, heated front seats and steering wheel, a light sensor, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, LED headlights, cruise control and 16-inch alloy wheels. In the Prestige version, combined seat upholstery, electric heated windshield and rear seats, electric folding mirrors, keyless entry and blind spot monitoring systems, a rain sensor, front parking sensors, a parking assistant and an electric fifth door are added.

The Premium + equipment with a 1.5 T-GDI engine has an electric driver’s seat, virtual instruments, a media system with a 10.25-inch screen and a navigator, a JBL audio system, a sunroof, adaptive cruise control, a backrest divided into three sections (40:20:40 ) and an electromechanical parking brake. And the Premium version with the 1.6 T-GDI engine is devoid of assisting electronics, but has 18-inch wheels and a tire repair kit instead of a stowaway.

Equipment 1.5 T-GDI (150 HP) DCT7 1.6 T-GDI (200 HP) DCT7 Luxe RUB 1,874,900 – Prestige RUB 2,019,900 – Premium – RUB 2 349 900 Premium + RUB 2,239,900 –

For a year and a half since the start of sales, XCeed has risen in price by 300-380 thousand, and this is not counting the markups of dealers. The redesigned cross-hatchbacks have already started arriving in showrooms, but the official start of sales is scheduled for November 15th. At the same time, the updated hatchbacks and station wagons of the Kia Ceed should enter the market, although prices have not yet been announced.