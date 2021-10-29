Prosecutors suspected the deputy of the Rada of treason after appealing to Putin :: Politics :: RBC

A case was opened against the deputy of the Rada Kiva under the article on treason. The occasion was a video in which he congratulated Putin on his birthday, calling him the real leader of “his nation and friendly people”

Ilya Kiva

(Photo: Serg Glovny / Zuma / TASS)



Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform – For Life party Ilya Kiva under the article on high treason, the press service of the party of the mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko UDAR reported.

Start a pre-trial investigation under Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the party itself requested treason against Kiva; it sent its appeal to the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation and to the office of the Prosecutor General. In the latter, she was told that by the decision of the Prosecutor General, criminal proceedings were opened, follows from the scans of the letter published by the press service of UDAR.

On October 7, Kiva published a video message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he congratulated him on his birthday. The deputy called Putin “really the leader of his nation and friendly people.”

After that, the UDAR party proposed to deprive Kiva of the mandate and citizenship of Ukraine, and also demanded that the National Security Council impose sanctions against him. Kiva himself replied that he was “not afraid” of sanctions, since he “had no business or property” to which he “held on” and which he “valued”.