Protsenko said that it is possible to be re-infected with coronavirus in six months – Society

MOSCOW, October 28. / TASS /. People who have had covid can get it again after six months. This was announced on Thursday by the head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, in an interview with Naila Asker-zade on the Russia-1 channel in the Vesti program.

“We now have an understanding that the risk of getting sick again [у] a sick person appears after six months. Therefore, there are clear, understandable recommendations of the Ministry of Health that it is advisable for patients who have recovered from the disease in six months to be vaccinated, “Protsenko said.

He added that the course of coronavirus infection in the last two waves is changing. “The incubation period has shortened and the volume of damage to the lung tissue is spreading very quickly. If earlier it happened for seven to nine days, now it happens with lightning speed, in two to three days, despite the treatment,” he said.

Protsenko also said that there is currently no targeted antiviral treatment, a drug that would suppress the spread of the virus. “Treatment is changing. But, unfortunately, this is not a cure for the virus.