Psychologist Miller suggested that Angelina’s daughter Jolie is trying to bring Pitt back to the family

In some cases, children can painfully tolerate the freedom given to them by their parents and begin to perform various tricks in an attempt to attract attention to themselves. About this in a conversation with FAN told the psychologist, sexologist Alexandra Miller…

Recently the daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 15 year old Shiloh, who from childhood wanted to become a boy, was published in her mother’s old dress.

“Perhaps her manifestation as a boy was encouraged. Perhaps the parents were waiting for a boy to be born to them. Perinatal psychology has not been canceled either. A mother may be expecting a child and believe that the fetus is of a certain sex. This plays an important role, ”the expert suggested.

Alexandra Miller also shared her opinion on the reasons for the star child’s desire to change his style.

“I think this is again related to the encouragement of the mother. Perhaps she began to copy my mother’s image and Jolie liked it. When a girl is supported by her sexuality, she opens up. I guess Jolie is positioning this as freedom. However, we do not know how the child might react to this. Often, children can commit illegal acts or radically change their appearance in order to attract the attention of a parent. Earn love. This can also be. There can be various reasons for this change. It all depends on family relationships, ”the FAN interlocutor expressed her opinion.

Still from the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” / PD

In conclusion, she shared her suggestion about what other goal Shiloh could pursue.

“Maybe this is how she is going through the divorce of her parents and is trying in every possible way to attract the attention of both dad and mom. She might have thought that if she put on the dress, then dad would come back. She might have thought that they broke up because she wanted to be a boy. Girls up to her age miss their father very much. As often happens when parents divorce, children blame themselves exclusively, ”the psychologist summed up her position.

