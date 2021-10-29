Pushkov caustically responded to the Polish authorities on a request to reduce the price of gas

Senator Alexei Pushkov commented in his Telegram channel on a letter from the leadership of the Polish gas concern PGNiG to Gazprom with a request to reduce the price of Russian gas for Poland under the Yamal contract.

According to Pushkov, this request looks very strange, given the fact that Warsaw is positioning itself as an all-out enemy of Moscow on gas issues.

The senator expressed bewilderment why Poland believes that the current emergency is the basis for revising the conditions on which it purchases fuel from Russia

“It was Poland that did everything possible to disrupt the construction of Nord Stream 2. She does not intend to buy gas from us after 2022. She is fighting against Russia at all international venues. She is pulling Ukraine into NATO,” the senator writes, perplexed , after all this, how does Poland decide to ask the Russian Federation for a price reduction?

Pushkov also expressed confidence that even if the Russian authorities meet Warsaw halfway, one should not expect any gratitude and respect on its part: “Whatever decision is made, there will be no gratitude. In Poland’s anti-Russian position, nothing will change one iota.”

