Putin declared the need to squeeze out crooks from the forestry and fishing industries

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. At a meeting with the Director of the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring Yuri Chikhanchin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said about the need to squeeze out crooks from the forestry and fishing industries, the head of the financial intelligence promised to report on the results. report on the results. … We work with working groups, we work together with departments, we are trying to put things in order, “Chikhanchin stressed.
