https://ria.ru/20211029/koronavirus-1756920014.html

Putin instructed Murashko to visit regions with a critical situation on COVID-19

Putin instructed Murashko to visit regions with a critical situation on COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

Putin instructed Murashko to visit regions with a critical situation on COVID-19

Vladimir Putin instructed the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, to visit the regions with the most difficult COVID-19 situation. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

2021-10-29T18: 29

2021-10-29T18: 29

2021-10-29T19: 49

spread of coronavirus

society

vladimir putin

Dmitry Peskov

Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia)

health – society

Mikhail Murashko

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756572576_0-0:2998:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_41c218cee523f05c90cf0abf3e6ff19e.jpg

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Vladimir Putin instructed the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, to visit the regions with the most difficult COVID-19 situation. “Putin instructed the Minister of Health Murashko, along with his deputies, to go to the regions with the most critical situation with the coronavirus to provide doctors in these regions with methodological and other necessary assistance.” – said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. As Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova previously pointed out, the epidemiological situation has worsened in 13 regions. Negative dynamics from October 22 to 29 showed: Vladimirskaya, Ivanovskaya, Kurgan, Omsk, Tomsk and Tula regions, the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, Altai, Buryatia, Dagestan, Mari El, North Ossetia, Primorsky Krai. She noted that the most important measures to reduce mortality from COVID-19 is compliance with restrictions and vaccination. Among those lagging behind in the formation of herd immunity are Dagestan (21.9%), Kabardino-Balkaria (29.3%), Tatarstan (31.6%), Kamchatka Territory (32.2%), Tomsk Region (32.6%) The deputy prime minister added. In recent days, Russia has updated highs in the number of deaths and new cases of coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 1,163 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country, the number of infected has increased by 39,849, of which 7,511 are in the capital. To slow the spread of the virus, the country has declared non-working days from October 30 to November 7. Regions may extend such a regime beyond the November holidays. The authorities remind that vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

https://ria.ru/20211029/smertnost-1756873586.html

https://ria.ru/20211029/variant-1756898181.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756572576_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12241e21a3a7756e962dc590342fe84b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, vladimir putin, dmitry sands, ministry of health of the russian federation (ministry of health of russia), health – society, mikhail murashko, russia, covid-19 coronavirus, coronavirus in russia