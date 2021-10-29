https://ria.ru/20211029/gaz-1756879144.html

The British dubbed Putin the main politician of Europe

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail appreciated the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin on gas supplies to Europe. Previously, he instructed Gazprom to start planned work to increase the volume of fuel in the continent’s storage facilities. who do not understand what national interest is, “- said MarjorieGreen.” Now let’s see if suppliers will lower prices, “Boltneck wondered.” Putin has proved to Europe that he now has complete control over it, “Brian said. voted for him, “- said BigHarvey.” I’ve always said that he is a decent person, “- stressed FlashFrank.” Our politicians can get angry and pant as much as they want. But the “frightening” Russia came to the rescue. Someone can explain why are we friends with Saudi Arabia, but at enmity with Russia? ” Kayzai asked. Energy prices in Europe have soared in recent months. In early August, the estimated value of a gas futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September it had doubled. Gas prices began to decline after hitting an all-time high of $ 1,937 on October 6, and experts say the rise in crude prices is due to low levels of filling in European storage facilities, as well as high demand for LNG in Asia. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the gas shortage was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not supplied to Europe from the United States and the Middle East, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters. After the Russian leader instructed to increase the volume of raw materials in European UGS facilities, energy prices went down.

