Putin sent Murashko to regions with a difficult COVID-19 situation :: Society :: RBC

Murashko and his deputies will provide doctors in the regions with the most severe COVID-19 situation “methodological and other necessary assistance”

President Vladimir Putin instructed the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko and his deputies to visit the regions in which the most difficult situation with COVID-19 has developed. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, reports “Interfax”.

Officials will have to provide “doctors in these regions with methodological and other necessary assistance,” Peskov explained.

Against the background of a record daily increase in infected people (more than 40 thousand people, which was recorded on October 28) and mortality from coronavirus (over 1.1 thousand deaths from COVID-19 – data as of October 29), the regions faced problems related to the treatment of patients. In particular, the number of vacant places in hospitals has sharply decreased in the regions.

An extremely difficult situation is observed in Sevastopol, where almost the entire bed fund is occupied. As Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported, the authorities are deploying a reserve of 200 beds, but “this is already the limit of capacity.” The situation is complicated by an acute shortage of doctors: there are not enough specialists in the red zones, hospitals, clinics, ambulance teams and even call centers.