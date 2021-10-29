https://ria.ru/20211029/putin-1756817089.html

Putin will hold talks with the President of Finland

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday will hold talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, who is visiting Russia on a working visit. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

MOSCOW / HELSINKI, October 29 – RIA Novosti. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, who is visiting Russia on a working visit. As reported by the Kremlin press service, the parties will discuss cooperation in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian fields, as well as the international agenda. At the official talks in the Kremlin on Friday, October 29, Niinistö and Putin, in addition to bilateral relations between Finland and Russia, will discuss regional and international issues, the presidents last met on August 21, 2019, when Putin visited Finland. In the same year, they met in April in St. Petersburg at the Arctic – Territory of Dialogue international forum. The contacts of the leaders of the countries were in August 2018 in Sochi and on July 16 of the same year in Helsinki. The schedule of regular face-to-face meetings was disrupted in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the telephone conversations between Putin and Niinistö did not stop; the last telephone conversation between the leaders took place in September this year. In addition to bilateral relations between Finland and Russia, Putin and Niinistö discussed, inter alia, the situation in Afghanistan, Arctic initiatives, European security and EU strategic autonomy. The Presidents also continued their discussion on a possible OSCE conference in Helsinki in 2025 and agreed on further personal contacts and continued active dialogue at various levels. As President of Finland, Niinistö is coming to Russia for the 11th time. , dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the National Institute of Foreign Policy, called on European countries to change their policy towards Russia and start building a dialogue with Moscow. In October, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a joint press conference in Helsinki with Niinistö said that Finland, as a close partner of NATO and as an important regional country, could contribute to the establishment of a dialogue of the alliance with Russia. He also noted that Finland has developed a “pragmatic approach” towards Russia. For the “pragmatic approach” to the Nord Stream 2 project, Niinistö was also thanked by President Putin earlier. Speaking about the nature and level of Russian-Finnish relations in general, the Russian leader agreed with the high assessment that Niinistö gave him. Russia and Finland maintain intensive political contacts, trade and economic ties between the two countries are developing, and an intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation is functioning. At its last meeting, where cooperation between the two countries in the economy, industry, energy and transport was discussed, the head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, in particular, said that Russia was ready to organize the supply of “green” hydrogen to Finland within two years. He also told reporters that the Russian Federation sees prospects for cooperation with Finland not only in the supply of equipment, but also in participation in the capital of Finnish companies in Russian woodworking. Russia has traditionally been the main supplier of timber to Finland, Russian supplies, according to the first quarter, accounted for 70% of all supplies. Finland ranks 14th among partner countries in Russian foreign trade turnover and in the export of goods. Russian-Finnish trade turnover amounted to $ 6.8 billion in the first seven months of this year, an increase of 18.5% over the same period last year, RIA Novosti was told in September at the Russian trade office in Finland. The volume of exports of Russian goods to Finland in value terms amounted to $ 4.8 billion, which is 15.5% more than in January-July 2020. Russia and Finland also cooperate in the cultural, humanitarian and environmental spheres. The railway service between the Russian Federation and Finland was closed in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who is vaccinated with vaccines approved by WHO or the European medical regulator is allowed to enter Finland. There are no Russian vaccines among them. Finland also allows entry from countries where the level of coronavirus disease, according to Finnish experts, is minimal. The list of these countries is reviewed twice a month. Finnish rail operator VR Group has announced that it hopes to resume communication with Russia in December, by the Christmas and New Year season. There is a preliminary agreement with the Finnish side to open the movement of two pairs of trains from December 12, 2021. Earlier, the Russian government lifted restrictions on entry to the Russian Federation through air checkpoints on the state border for Finnish citizens, as well as citizens of other states and stateless persons with the form a residence permit or other document confirming the right to permanently reside in Finland.

