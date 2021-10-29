https://ria.ru/20211029/g20-1756840981.html
Putin will speak twice at the G20 summit
Putin will speak twice at the G20 summit – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
Putin will speak twice at the G20 summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak twice at the G20 summit, press secretary Dmitry Peskov said. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021
2021-10-29T13: 02
2021-10-29T13: 02
2021-10-29T13: 45
Rome
vladimir putin
Dmitry Peskov
big twenty
in the world
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/14/1585502384_0-0:2754:1549_1920x0_80_0_0_9cfcd42c28a2e54db149592bc8b26bdd.jpg
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak twice at the G20 summit, press secretary Dmitry Peskov said. The head of state will take part in the meeting via video link. “There will be two presidential speeches, which we will definitely show,” Peskov said. time on Saturday and Sunday. “But when the president will speak, it’s hard to say,” the spokesman said. The format does not provide for bilateral meetings with colleagues, the representative of the Russian leader added. He clarified that the participants will discuss the recovery of the global economy, digital transformation and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. “Particular attention will be paid to overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening health systems and conducting universal immunization,” Peskov said. The meeting will also touch on the fight against climate change, environmental protection and the transition to a low-carbon economy. The summit will be held on October 30-31 in Rome. …
https://ria.ru/20211028/sammit-1756696857.html
https://ria.ru/20211029/sammit-1756836443.html
Rome
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/14/1585502384_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5cac458994359bb5bbd3df79911068da.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
rome, vladimir putin, dmitry sands, big twenty, in the world
Putin will speak twice at the G20 summit
The head of state will take part in the meeting via video link.
“There will be two speeches of the president, which we will definitely show,” Peskov said.
The meeting will begin around 1 pm Moscow time on Saturday and Sunday.
“But when the president will speak, it is difficult to say,” the press secretary said.
Yesterday, 15:45
Lavrov will take part in the G20 summit in Rome
The format does not provide for bilateral meetings with colleagues, added a spokesman for the Russian leader.
He clarified that the participants will discuss the recovery of the global economy, ensuring digital transformation and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.
“Particular attention will be paid to the issues of overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening health systems and conducting universal immunization,” Peskov said.
Also, the meeting will touch upon the fight against climate change, environmental protection and the transition to a low-carbon economy.
12:49
Peskov appreciated the significance of the G20 summit