Putin will speak twice at the G20 summit

Putin will speak twice at the G20 summit – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

Putin will speak twice at the G20 summit

2021-10-29 - Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak twice at the G20 summit, press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

2021-10-29T13: 02

2021-10-29T13: 02

2021-10-29T13: 45

Rome

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak twice at the G20 summit, press secretary Dmitry Peskov said. The head of state will take part in the meeting via video link. “There will be two presidential speeches, which we will definitely show,” Peskov said. time on Saturday and Sunday. “But when the president will speak, it’s hard to say,” the spokesman said. The format does not provide for bilateral meetings with colleagues, the representative of the Russian leader added. He clarified that the participants will discuss the recovery of the global economy, digital transformation and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. “Particular attention will be paid to overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening health systems and conducting universal immunization,” Peskov said. The meeting will also touch on the fight against climate change, environmental protection and the transition to a low-carbon economy. The summit will be held on October 30-31 in Rome. …

