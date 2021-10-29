Radiy Khabirov defines restrictive measures in Bashkiria on non-working days :: Bashkortostan :: RBK

The decree also spelled out a recommendation for employers to provide two days with salary to employees for vaccination.

“The previously established restrictive measures continue to operate. At the same time, the list of documents required for presentation has been supplemented with a certificate of medical contraindications for vaccination. It must be submitted together with a certificate of a negative laboratory PCR test, received no later than 72 hours, ”the press service of the head of the region said.

The decree of the head of the republic also states that organizations operating in crowded places and transporting citizens must carry out disinfection daily. The Ministry of Health has been instructed to ensure the processing of information on vaccination against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

As RBC Ufa reported, against the background of an increase in the number of cases in the region, restrictive measures have been gradually tightened since October 4. Today, visitor access to shopping centers, cinemas, fitness centers, theaters, beauty salons, massage, beauty salons, baths, saunas, solariums, markets (except agricultural and food) is open only upon presentation of a vaccination certificate or a certificate of transfer to for six months coronavirus. On October 12, the region introduced compulsory vaccination for teachers, doctors, service workers and a number of other categories of citizens.

On October 20, head of state Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring non-working days in Russia with salary retention from October 30 to November 7 inclusive. At the same time, the regions were given the right to start the weekend in advance or extend them after November 7. In Bashkiria, the authorities decided not to introduce additional non-working days. The Ministry of Health of the republic pointed out that the epidemiological situation in the region remains difficult, but at the same time stable.