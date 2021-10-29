Rashkin said that he found a killed moose and wanted to take him to the police :: Politics :: RBC

According to the deputy, he was sober, and did not go for a medical examination, fearing falsification of his results







State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin, who had a carcass of an elk in the trunk of his car, said that he could become a victim of a provocation. According to him, law enforcement agencies “turn everything upside down” and are trying to prove that it was he who killed the animal.

Rashkin told the RTVI TV channel that he was not drunk, but did not undergo a medical examination. “This is the Saratov region, here it is elementary to falsify the results, so I didn’t get involved with them,” he said.





As for the elk, then, according to the deputy, he found the butchered carcass of the animal when he was walking in the forest. “I saw a car that was leaving, flashing lights. I approached this place and found a moose that was practically butchered. He offered to take him to the police. They loaded it into the trunk and drove off a little, and here is a whole horde of FSB officers, police, environmental structures, ”he said.

“Now I think we did the wrong thing – it was necessary to call the police,” Rashkin said.

“I see what kind of horde there is at the regional level. I think there will be a provocation, I said that I would only testify with a lawyer. He said that they should send a summons, and I will appear for conversations with a lawyer, ”he added.





The press secretary of the Communist Party faction in the State Duma, Alexander Yushchenko, in turn, told RBC that it was necessary to proceed from documents from law enforcement agencies. “If he was drunk at the wheel, then where is the protocol? If he had a dead moose in his trunk, then where are these recorded documents? Our lawyers will deal with. We will be closely monitoring this situation. All this resembles some kind of provocation. In any case, Rashkin is a bright politician with harsh opposition rhetoric. If there is an evidence base, we will proceed from these realities, ”he said.

Initially, the TASS agency and the Telegram channels Mash and Shot reported about the detention of Rashkin in the Lysogorsky district of the Saratov region, which also published a video with a man who looked like a deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. The footage showed, among other things, a protocol on referral to a medical examination for a state of intoxication.

The regional police department reported that a criminal case was opened on illegal hunting (clause “a”, part 1 of article 258 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).