Reese Witherspoon before the Oscar did a coronavirus test: video

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers had to change the traditional Oscar ceremony. In 2022, the ceremony was filmed not only at the famous Dolby Theater, but also at Union Station, located in Los Angeles. For the safety of all participants in the event, they were tested for COVID-19.

Reese Witherspoon at the Oscars

Popular actress Reese Witherspoon showed how she passed the coronavirus test. She posted a short video on Instagram Stories, where she is depicted in a car. Probably, testing was carried out directly at the location of Oscar, because Reese appeared in front of the camera already in an exquisite red dress, with a beautiful haircut and makeup. It was in such a luxurious image that the actress subsequently posed in front of the paparazzi.

“Safety first,” Reese captioned the video.

Note that this year in Hollywood, 23 gold statuettes were handed out. Unlike last year, the Oscars were held offline. The guests of the event were tested for coronavirus, they also had to wear protective masks and observe social distance.