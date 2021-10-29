Research Finds Out Causes of Memory Loss

The # 1 cause of memory loss is simply aging. Some forgetfulness is normal and does not indicate a serious problem. Experts told Eat This! Not That !.

Forgetfulness can be a normal part of aging, says the National Institute on Aging. As we age, changes occur in all parts of the body, including the brain. As a result, some people may find it takes longer to learn new things, they don’t remember information as well as they used to, or they lose things like glasses. These are usually signs of mild forgetfulness, not serious memory problems like Alzheimer’s. “

Other causes of memory loss

Memory loss can have many causes, including:

– Bad sleep

– Depression

– Poor reaction to medications

– Drinking too much alcohol

– Head injury

– Failure to follow a healthy diet leading to B12 deficiency.

– A condition called mild cognitive impairment.

In many of these cases, a doctor can treat these conditions by eliminating memory loss.

Memory loss is not always a sign of dementia, but it can be. Dementia is a serious, progressive brain disease that can affect a person’s cognitive abilities, judgment, and a person’s ability to live an independent life.

Dementia symptoms include:

– Memory changes interfering with daily life

– Problems remembering recently received information or recent events

– Communication difficulties, such as problems finding the right words.

– a person is mistaken in familiar places

Problems with adhering to recipes or directions

Get lost in time, people and places