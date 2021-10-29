Rosgosstrakh will return 400 thousand rubles to the family of the deceased schoolchild, collected for the repair of the train

Lawyers of Rosgosstrakh are looking for an opportunity to return 400 thousand rubles to the family of the student who died under the train, which the insurer had previously collected from his family for the repair of the train, Rosgosstrakh responded to Rain.

“Recovery of recourse after payment of insurance compensation to the victim is an integral part of the work of any insurance company. Moreover, the inaction of the insurer in such a situation can be regarded as a violation of the current legislation, “Rosgosstrakh explained to Dozhd, adding that, according to the Civil Code, in such situations, requirements are imposed on the heirs or legal representatives of the victims (in the case of minors).

“Unfortunately, the automation of the recourse collection process and a number of procedures for supporting pre-trial or court claims may not take into account the social component and the consequences for a particular person or family, and does not allow, taking into account all the circumstances, to immediately implement an extra-procedural decision – for example, abandon the claim,” explains Rosgosstrakh. Therefore, now the company’s lawyers “are considering the possibility of resolving the situation with regression to the family of the deceased <...> and determine the mechanism for the legal return of the recovered funds,” the insurer said.

Earlier, Dozhd said that Rosgosstrakh demanded compensation for damage in the amount of 400 thousand rubles from the family of a schoolboy who was hit to death by an electric train in Solnechnogorsk near Moscow in the fall of 2019. Then a 15-year-old schoolboy was crossing the tracks at the Povarovo station and did not hear the approaching train. The driver tried to warn him with sound signals, but the boy did not hear them, because he was wearing headphones. In a collision with a train, the child was thrown 50 meters away, he died from his injuries before the arrival of doctors, the media wrote.

In September 2021, the mother of the deceased teenager received a pre-trial claim from Rosgosstrakh. As follows from the letter that Dozhd has, the insurance company paid RZD 400,972 rubles. This amount was estimated for the damage caused during the accident to the Lastochka train, which Rosgosstrakh now demanded from the family of the deceased. The student’s mother paid the entire amount to Rosgosstrakh.