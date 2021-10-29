Roshal announced his readiness to go to jail instead of a Kaliningrad doctor :: Society :: RBC

As noted on the organization’s website, Roshal wrote a written guarantee for Sushkevich with a request to release the doctor from custody pending trial, but on October 27 the court denied this request.

Read on RBC Pro

Earlier, Roshal said that there had not been any cases similar to the case of Kaliningrad doctors in Russia “since the 53rd year.”

Sushkevich case moved to Moscow region after prosecutor’s request for protests



After Roshal’s statement, the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to re-report on the circumstances of the case against Sushkevich established during the preliminary investigation. In addition, he demanded to provide justification for the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to the accused.

In addition to Sushkevich, the former acting head physician of the maternity hospital number 4 in Kaliningrad, Elena Belaya, is also involved in the case of the death of a newborn. The child, in whose murder women are accused, was born prematurely in this hospital in November 2018, he weighed 700 g. According to the investigation, Belaya suggested that the baby would most likely die, and such a development of events would worsen the indicators of the hospital and reduce her chances of becoming head physician. As a result, according to the UK, they decided to kill the baby, for which Belaya attracted doctor Sushkevich. The latter, on her instructions, administered a lethal dose of magnesium sulfate to the child. Sushkevich insisted that all the necessary resuscitation measures were taken in the case, and she did not inject magnesium sulfate into the baby.

Sushkevich and Belaya were accused of murdering a minor (Article 105 of the Criminal Code), the latter was also charged with abuse of power (Article 286 of the Criminal Code). In December 2020, both were acquitted by the jury, and then by the Kaliningrad Regional Court. However, at the end of May this year, after considering the victim’s complaint, the First Court of Appeal sent the criminal case for consideration to the court of first instance.

The accused were supported by the Alliance of Doctors, the Foundation for Assisting Premature Babies, as well as the chief doctors of Moscow hospitals. Deputy Prosecutor General Igor Tkachev in June asked the Supreme Court to postpone the trial to the Moscow Regional Court, fearing protests in the Kaliningrad region. According to him, the defense of doctors launched a large-scale action to cover the progress of the case in the local media. The Supreme Court granted the request. The first meeting in the Moscow Regional Court took place on October 4. From that day, by a court decision, Sushkevich and Belaya were placed in the Pechatniki remand prison in the city of Moscow until January 4, 2022. Residents of Kaliningrad, whose children were treated by Sushkevich, have already written a letter to President Vladimir Putin with a request to release the doctor from the pre-trial detention center.