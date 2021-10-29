Russia breaks the record for the number of deaths from COVID-19 again :: Society :: RBC

Crimea and Tatarstan reached historic highs in terms of the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections has slightly decreased, but in a number of regions there has been a significant increase and reaching new peaks

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS



Over the past day in Russia, 1163 people have died from coronavirus infection COVID-19, which has become a new maximum since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the federal operational headquarters. More than 1 thousand people per day die from COVID-19 for 11 days in a row; on October 26, the death of more than 1.1 thousand people was first recorded.

Most of all deaths over the last day were traditionally recorded in Moscow (93) and St. Petersburg (76, maximum since July 25). At the same time, the indicators of the two largest cities of Russia are still far from the peaks of mortality – on June 28, 124 patients with COVID-19 were announced to die in Moscow, in St. Petersburg the worst result was recorded a day later (119 deaths).

Thus, Russia’s reaching a new peak in mortality from COVID-19 provided an increase in the number of deaths in the province. Over the past day, two regions of Russia have reached highs since the beginning of the pandemic:

Crimea – 18;

Tatarstan – 15;

The leaders in terms of mortality over the past day included: