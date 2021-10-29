Russia commits national suicide with coronavirus

In Russia, a new anti-record since the beginning of the pandemic in the number of deaths from coronavirus per day – 1163 people died. Already that day is a new anti-record. Now our people are dying more than at the beginning – when there was little knowledge about the coronavirus, when there were no proven treatment regimens, there were no specialized drugs and there was no vaccine. But this is absurd, massaraksh, the world inside out. After all, it should be exactly the opposite, as, for example, in China: they learned to heal, vaccinated the population – there is no mortality.

The story of the failed epidemic of smallpox in the USSR has already been recalled many times since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it is thesis. “Zero” patient, artist Kokorekin who returned from India to Moscow, died on December 29, 1959. On January 14, 1960, new patients appeared and it became clear that it was smallpox.

Then there was no Internet, instant messengers and mobile phones. Stationary and even then were not everywhere. But they managed to close Moscow, and already on January 16, to deploy vaccination centers. After 11 (!) Days 10.2 million people were vaccinated against smallpox. Let me remind you that everyone who had contact with Kokorekin, without any video surveillance systems and other modern miracles, was identified by name. As a result, 46 people fell ill with smallpox. Three died.

It was an unprecedented challenge and an unprecedentedly clear response from the authorities to it. It is worth noting that the very government, which, as we have been told since the nineties, did not care about the well-being of the population, if only to drive everyone into the GULAG.

On Friday, the press secretary of Peskov also spoke about the challenges: we are talking about a threat to life. The pandemic is killing. And, of course, it is very important to do everything to minimize this disability. “

In January 1960, the authorities were not afraid to defeat the rights of the population of the capital of a huge country. And as a result, it provided people with the main right – the right to life.

Why, now, when there is every opportunity to stop national suicide, does the government care about how not to deprive citizens of “some freedoms”? Well, all the same, labels are already attached – “bloody regime”, “police state”, “how stuffy it is in this country.” So what prevents them from complying at least once for the sake of a good cause?

Because there are no fools in the government and they perfectly understand what all these ratings of trust and approval proclaimed from the TV screen are worth. It is one thing to drive disgruntled youth around Moscow, and quite another to deal with a population that is under the control of capitalism, which eats up the latter without salt. To deprive him of this latter is more dear to him. And to support with money during a long lockdown (a short one simply does not make sense) – greed interferes.

On the eve of Peskov said that the decision on compulsory universal vaccination against coronavirus had not been made, “we need to look at the further development of the situation.” Where more and more are dying every day? But where – when the people howl from the number of deaths (for this, it seems, corpses should be lying on the streets) and for the authorities, on the contrary, it will become dangerous not to take tough measures.

Precisely because the motive for action – in any way to preserve one’s power – is trashy, and these strange excuses arise about minimizing the defeat in rights. Hence, chaotic measures, half-hearted solutions. People see this very well and make a seemingly logical conclusion: since there is no decisive struggle and tough measures, then the danger is so-so.

Incorrect, self-destructive conclusion.

