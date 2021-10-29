Russia proposed to introduce a new benefit for pensioners

https://ria.ru/20211029/lgoty-1756792011.html
What new benefits can retirees get
State Duma Deputy Ivan Sukharev sent a letter to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov with a proposal to introduce benefits for pensioners-car owners, RT reported. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy Ivan Sukharev sent a letter to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov with a proposal to introduce benefits for pensioners who own car owners, RT said. According to the parliamentarian, today taxation in this area operates differently in Russian regions: if somewhere pensioners are completely exempted from it if there is a car with an engine capacity of up to 150 horsepower, then in other regions the owners of cars with a capacity of up to 100 horsepower still pay half of the tax. The deputy also noted that due to problems with public transport in small settlements, pensioners need their own cars. “I ask you to assess the feasibility of exempting citizens who have retired for old age from calculating the transport tax on one passenger car with an engine capacity of up to 150 horsepower,” Sukharev stressed. According to him, now the funds go to the budget of the region where the car is registered, although it can “spoil the environment and roads” in other regions. In addition, some people do not always use personal transport, but still have to pay tax. This forces Russians to avoid payments – for example, to withdraw and re-register a car, Nilov said.
