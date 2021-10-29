Russian banker Oleg Tinkov paid $ 509 million to the US authorities

The Northern California District Court upheld a settlement agreement between Russian banker Oleg Tinkov and the US Department of Justice’s tax department. The businessman paid the American budget $ 509 million in unpaid taxes and fines. The entire amount has already been transferred, – reports the correspondent of RBC, who watched the court session.

Tinkov will remain under judicial supervision for a year. According to the judge, although the billionaire is guilty of a financial crime, he considers a sentence without a real term acceptable, since the businessman could die in prison due to leukemia, for which he was undergoing treatment. The banker himself, in a statement delivered at the end of the meeting, said that he considers the settlement of the issue humane and regrets what happened.

53-year-old Tinkov is one of the most famous businessmen in Russia. He is the founder of Tinkoff Bank and is ranked 32nd in the list of the richest people in the country according to Forbes magazine. In 2020, his fortune was estimated by the publication at $ 4.7 billion. He was a US citizen for 17 years, but before the bank founded by him entered the exchange, he renounced citizenship.

Americans must pay tax before renouncing citizenship. The tax authorities found that the businessman had understated his fortune when he did so. He was threatened with imprisonment for up to six years.