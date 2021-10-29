Russians found an opportunity to receive a QR code without full vaccination

QR codes should come after the completion of the vaccination course

Some Russians who have been vaccinated so far only with the first of the two components of Sputnik V have already received a QR code. This was noticed at least by residents of the Sverdlovsk Region and Perm Territory. The officials and experts cannot explain the mistake. Details – in the material URA.RU.

“On October 22, I administered the Sputnik V vaccine at the central city clinical hospital No. 3 in Yekaterinburg. Almost immediately, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate came. A QR code was displayed there, ”said one of the recipients of the unexpected QR code, who wished to remain anonymous.

Errors in the provision of QR codes can occur in any system Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

At the same time, according to the website “Gosuslugi”, where you can see information about the vaccination, it is indicated that a certificate with a QR code appears after receiving the final dose of the vaccine. Recall that in Russia, due to the spread of coronavirus, in many regions, restrictions have already been introduced or will only come into force when visiting public places. In particular, in order to be admitted there, people will be required to have certificates and QR codes for those vaccinated and ill.

“If it is highlighted, it will not disappear,” suggests the expert of the Stopkoronavirus.rf portal, where the URA.RU correspondent turned for a comment. There, however, it was clarified that only technical specialists can provide information on how, why and for how long the QR code appeared.

In the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus in the Sverdlovsk region, URA.RU explained that the rules for obtaining QR codes have not changed: they come after the completion of the vaccination course. “You need to understand that in the case of a two-component vaccine, a full-fledged immune response after the first stage of vaccination, as a rule, is not formed. It is imperative to undergo revaccination, ”the headquarters insisted. They also advised to get vaccinated (including the second phase of two-component vaccines) not to receive a QR code, but to preserve their health and life.

The founder of the Health.ru application, a member of the public council of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Eric Brovko, in an interview with the agency, noted that single errors in the provision of QR codes can occur in any system. “Here you have to understand in each specific case. It is difficult to say how large-scale this problem is. But I recommend those people who have encountered it to contact the support service of the State Services website and clarify why they received the QR code earlier, whether they may not be vaccinated, “Brovko advised. He also stressed that if, for some reason, people did not complete the full course of vaccination and received the code, it is likely that it will cease to work after some time and will be revoked. In addition, Brovko recalled that the vaccine today is the only thing that can protect against the risk of a severe course of COVID disease, death and, in general, infection with coronavirus.

According to the expert of the national medical association “Medlabexpert” Alexander Solovyov, in this situation, one can expect that some part of people will not be vaccinated with the second component: if the QR code is more important for them. “In general logic, if a QR code is already received after Sputnik Light, why not give it after the first component of Sputnik V? Nowadays there is a huge demand for Sputnik Light. And the first phase of Sputnik V is essentially Sputnik Light. You have to understand that the efficiency is not the highest, ”warned Solovyov.

The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation (operator of the portal “Gosuslugi”) was unable to promptly receive a comment. They noted that the request was sent to a specialized specialist.