Salma Hayek will play a clairvoyant in Ridley Scott’s detective thriller “Gucci House”

The star-studded cast of House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott, is joined by Salma Hayek. She will play the clairvoyant and friend of Patricia Reggiani, starring Lady Gaga. This is reported by the publication Deadline.

The detective thriller is based on the book Gucci’s House: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed. The film will tell about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, who at one time was the head of the Gucci fashion house. In 1995, a man was shot and killed by a hitman outside his office. His wife Patricia Reggiani was found guilty of contract murder – she spent 18 years in prison and was released in 2016.

Maurizio Gucci will play Adam Driver. Also stars Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Jack Houston. The idea to shoot a project about the tragic death of Guccio’s grandson Gucci belonged to the actress and film producer Giannina Fazio, wife of Ridley Scott. The script for the film was written by Roberto Bentivegna. Co-produced by Kevin Walsh and Scott Free Productions.

Previously, Lady Gaga showed the image in which she will appear in the film “House of Gucci”. She posted a photo of her hugging Driver on the terrace overlooking a snow-capped mountain valley. The singer signed the photo as “Signore e Signora Gucci” (“Signore and Signora Gucci”).