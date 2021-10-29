Scientists claim the ability of a mutation in the COVID-19 protein to bypass antibodies | News | News

Scientists from the German University of Göttingen have found that new variants of SARS-CoV-2 with mutations in the S-protein can jeopardize the effectiveness of vaccines against coronavirus, as they are resistant to neutralization with antibodies. The study was published Oct. 28 in the journal Nature.

The authors studied the penetration into antibody-mediated cells of the mutation A.30 (A.VOI.V2), which probably originated in Tanzania and is considered obsolete today. It was detected in only a few patients in Angola and Sweden in the spring of 2021.

It turned out that new mutations in the spike protein of coronavirus infection can ignore antibodies and spread extrapulmonary. This, in turn, increases the risk of infection.

“A.30 demonstrates a cell line preference not seen for other viral variants and effectively avoids neutralization with antibodies induced by vaccination with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 or BNT162b2 (drugs from AstraZeneca and Pfizer, respectively. – Ed.)” scientists.

The researchers noted that mutations in A.30 require careful monitoring and subsequent countermeasures.

On October 15, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (Virginia, USA), virologist Ancha Baranova said that the coronavirus can be “evolved” in a test tube to get its various mutations. According to the virologist, the vaccine is not faced with the task of keeping up with mutations. She explained that at the very beginning of the pandemic there were hopes that with the help of herd immunity it would be possible to stop the virus, but it is already clear that SARS-CoV-2 has joined the structure of pathogens.

