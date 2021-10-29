https://ria.ru/20211029/antidepressant-1756791085.html

Scientists have found a new way to reduce the risk of hospitalization with coronavirus

The use of the antidepressant fluvomaxin by patients with coronavirus reduces the likelihood of hospitalization, according to an article published in the medical journal

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The use of the antidepressant fluvomaxin in patients with coronavirus reduces the likelihood of hospitalization, according to an article published in the medical journal Lancet. , reduced the need for hospitalization, which is defined as being in an ambulance station & lt; … & gt; or being transferred to a highly specialized hospital, “reads the interpretation of the study on the journal’s website. 1,497 unvaccinated Brazilian patients who tested positive for COVID-19 at risk due to disease or age. While 741 people received the real drug, another 756 took a placebo for ten days. As a result, the patients receiving the antidepressant were 32% less likely to be hospitalized than the participants in the second group. The scientists note that they conducted the first major a randomized controlled trial to study the effectiveness of fluvoxamine in the treatment of COVID-19, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cites one of the authors of the experiment, Edward Mills, a professor at McMaster University of Canada, because of its low price and availability, fluvomaxin may become an alternative to other drugs. for example, monoclonal antibodies. According to Mills, scientists are not yet confident about the effectiveness of the drug against COVID-19. The results of the work have been sent to the WHO and the US National Institute of Health (NIH). The NIH previously noted that it would need more evidence before it could recommend fluvomaxin for coronavirus patients, the Wall Street Journal recalls.

2021

