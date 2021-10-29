https://ria.ru/20211029/antidepressant-1756791085.html
Scientists have found a new way to reduce the risk of hospitalization with coronavirus
The use of the antidepressant fluvomaxin by patients with coronavirus reduces the likelihood of hospitalization, according to an article published in the medical journal RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The use of the antidepressant fluvomaxin in patients with coronavirus reduces the likelihood of hospitalization, according to an article published in the medical journal Lancet. , reduced the need for hospitalization, which is defined as being in an ambulance station & lt; … & gt; or being transferred to a highly specialized hospital, “reads the interpretation of the study on the journal’s website. 1,497 unvaccinated Brazilian patients who tested positive for COVID-19 at risk due to disease or age. While 741 people received the real drug, another 756 took a placebo for ten days. As a result, the patients receiving the antidepressant were 32% less likely to be hospitalized than the participants in the second group. The scientists note that they conducted the first major a randomized controlled trial to study the effectiveness of fluvoxamine in the treatment of COVID-19, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cites one of the authors of the experiment, Edward Mills, a professor at McMaster University of Canada, because of its low price and availability, fluvomaxin may become an alternative to other drugs. for example, monoclonal antibodies. According to Mills, scientists are not yet confident about the effectiveness of the drug against COVID-19. The results of the work have been sent to the WHO and the US National Institute of Health (NIH). The NIH previously noted that it would need more evidence before it could recommend fluvomaxin for coronavirus patients, the Wall Street Journal recalls.
“The use of fluvomaxin (100 milligrams twice a day for ten days) among high-risk patients diagnosed with COVID-19 early on has reduced the need for hospitalization, which is defined as an ambulance stay <...> or transfer to a highly specialized hospital, “reads the interpretation of the study results on the journal’s website.
The trial involved 1,497 unvaccinated patients from Brazil who tested positive for COVID-19 at risk for disease or age. While 741 people received the real drug, another 756 took a placebo for ten days.
As a result, patients receiving antidepressant drugs were 32% less likely to be hospitalized than those in the second group.
As the scientists note, they conducted the first large randomized controlled trial to study the effectiveness of fluvoxamine in the treatment of COVID-19.
According to the Wall Street Journal, which refers to one of the authors of the experiment, professor at the Canadian McMaster University Edward Mills, due to its low price and availability, fluvomaxin can become an alternative to other drugs, for example, monoclonal antibodies.
Scientists are not yet confident about the drug’s effectiveness against COVID-19, according to Mills.
