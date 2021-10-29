Scientists have found out the important property of green tea against COVID-19

Researchers from the Swiss Higher Technical School of Zurich and the Friedrich Schiller University of Jena in Germany have discovered another property of green tea. They compared the virucidal activity of some natural drinks against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the influenza virus. It turned out that chokeberry and pomegranate juice, as well as green tea, help fight viruses.

Tea leaves contain the natural antioxidant epigallocatechin gallate and have been found to help the body fight antibiotic-resistant infections. In particular, we are talking about the antibiotic aztreonam, which is used in the treatment of infections caused by the bacterium Pseudomonas Aeruginosa. The combination of these two substances is more effective. The research results are published in Aging.

The experiments were carried out on free-living soil nematodes Caenorhabditis elegans and mice. Polyphenols increased oxidative stress in the short term, but then improved cell defenses. “Epigallocatechin gallate and epicatechin gallate improved the physical condition of the subjects and increased their lifespan – and this was achieved already at a dosage of 0.0025 millimoles per liter,” the study said.

Previously, 42 percent of green tea extract was known to contain epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), epicatechin gallate, epigallocatechin and epicatechin. As powerful antioxidants, they prevent damage to cells in the body called oxidative stress. With increased resistance to reactive oxygen species, catechins have a positive effect on human life expectancy. This was confirmed by experiments on various organisms. For example, supplementation in the form of green tea extracts affected glucose metabolism and improved the health of fruit flies and increased the lifespan of mice.

In a new study, scientists found that green tea polyphenols are not actually antioxidants (substances that inhibit oxidation), but prooxidants, that is, they cause oxidative stress and, as a result, improve the body’s ability to defend itself. And not due to the immune system, but through the activation of special genes that inactivate free radicals and, in turn, act as endogenous antioxidants.

These results do not mean that you need to take green tea extracts or drink concentrates. “Catechins in high doses suppress mitochondria to such an extent that cell death occurs. This can be especially dangerous for the liver and threatens organ damage,” the scientists warn.