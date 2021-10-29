https://ria.ru/20211028/chelovek-1756757929.html

Scientists have named a new human ancestor

Scientists have named a new human ancestor – Russia news today

Scientists have named a new human ancestor

A new species of human ancestor, who lived in the territory of present-day Ethiopia in the Middle Pleistocene, received its official name – Homo bodoensis, according to the place, … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

2021-10-28T21: 00

2021-10-28T21: 00

2021-10-28T23: 40

the science

Ethiopia

Africa

biology

archeology

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756737996_0:176:3015:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_1efd2220a3fee90d6acd3ad8200d6c95.jpg

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The new species of human ancestor, who lived in the territory of present-day Ethiopia in the Middle Pleistocene, got its official name – Homo bodoensis, after the place where his skull was found. The article was published in the journal Evolutionary Anthropology Issues News and Reviews.In the Middle Pleistocene, covering the time interval from 774 to 129 thousand years ago, the species Homo sapiens was laid in Africa, and its closest relatives, the Neanderthals, appeared in Europe. However, this period, extremely important from the point of view of anthropology, is very poorly understood. An international group of researchers led by the paleoanthropologist of the University of Winnipeg Dr. Mirjana Roksandic (Mirjana Roksandic) announced the assignment of a name to a new species of human ancestor Homo bodoensis. The name comes from the site of Bodo D’ar in Ethiopia where the skull was found, and the authors believe that Homo bodoensis, which lived in Africa in the middle Pleistocene, about half a million years ago, was the direct ancestor of modern humans. According to their proposed classification, most of the finds of Homo from Africa and some from Southeast Europe should be attributed to the new species, while most of the people from the European continent would be more correctly classified as Neanderthals. Traditionally, these fossils were attributed either to Homo heidelbergensis or to Homo rhodesiensis, both of which had several – often contradictory – definitions. “It became impossible to talk about human evolution during this period of time due to the lack of proper terminology recognizing the geographical differences of man,” Mirjana Roksandich quoted in a press release from the University of Winnipeg. Recently published DNA analysis data have shown that some fossils in Europe, called Homo heidelbergensis, actually belonged to early Neanderthals. Does not match their DNA and fossil remains of ancient people from Asia. In the light of all these data, according to the authors, the name “Heidelberg man” is generally redundant and should be excluded from the classification. By the same logic, the authors propose to abandon the name Homo rhodesiensis, which is attributed to the African finds of this period. Scientists believe that the identification of a new species will clarify the confusion reigning in evolutionary schemes. “In science, terms should be clear to facilitate communication. They should not be considered absolute if they contradict the fossil record,” says another author of the article. Predrag Radović of the University of Belgrade: Researchers hope the new name, approved by the International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature, will be adopted by the anthropological community.

https://ria.ru/20211022/mozg-1755665174.html

https://ria.ru/20210902/genom-1748384434.html

Ethiopia

Africa

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756737996_143-0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd8d22790959456b422e92e1a2e46664.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

ethiopia, africa, biology, archeology