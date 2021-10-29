Scientists have warned of the approaching unbearable heat | News | News

Scientists have warned that it will soon be impossible to live on Earth due to the rise in temperatures as a result of global warming. It was reported on October 28 on Phys.org.

Experts noted that critically high temperatures are already rising in some parts of the planet. So, according to climate expert Zeke Hausfazer, the temperature in Death Valley in California in the summer of 2021 reached 54.4 degrees Celsius. This is the highest recorded rate. The inhabitants of India also suffer from the heat.

Scientists stressed that inaction will worsen the situation in other regions, as well as increase the frequency of extreme events such as droughts, forest fires, storms and floods.

“The flood will lead to several casualties, maybe to several dozen. We are talking about thousands of deaths every time a heat wave approaches the Earth. Such cataclysms are multiplying, ”said Robert Votard, director of the Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute.

The experts added that if the temperature rises by two degrees, half of the world’s population will suffer from such phenomena every five years.

On October 12, Mikhail Lokoshchenko, a leading researcher at the Department of Meteorology and Climatology at the Faculty of Geography of Moscow State University, said that the temperature in Moscow had increased by 2.4 degrees since 1780, winters and springs became warmer, while the average temperatures of summer and autumn did not change much.

On October 5, the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicted a water crisis for mankind. Earlier, on September 24, scientists described a possible scenario for the death of humanity on Earth. According to them, the Earth may become uninhabitable for human life in 500 years.

On August 16, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, announced that in Russia, from 2022, they would use new climatic norms to assess the anomalousness of the weather. According to him, updating the climatic norms will show where the climate is changing more intensively, how the seasonality changes and much more.

Earlier, on July 15, Ph.D. in Physics and Mathematics, Senior Researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics. A.M. Obukhov Institute of RAS, a grant recipient of the Russian Science Foundation, Alexander Chernokulsky, told Izvestia that the air temperature will rise over the years. He also noted that abnormally hot periods will become more frequent and longer.