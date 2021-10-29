Scientists have warned of the approaching unbearable heat

https://ria.ru/20211028/zhara-1756763377.html

Earth’s inhabitants warned of unbearable heat

Earth’s inhabitants warned of unbearable heat

Scientists have warned that global warming will soon make life on Earth unbearable. Writes about this Phys.org. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Scientists have warned that global warming will soon make life on Earth unbearable. From Death Valley in the United States to the Middle East and from India to the Sahara, people are already experiencing extremely uncomfortable temperatures, and if no action is taken, the situation will worsen in other parts of the planet. on climate, Zeke Hausfazer said warming would cause extreme events to occur more frequently. So, the temperature in Death Valley in California this summer reached 54.4 degrees Celsius. This is the highest rate on Earth ever recorded by modern instruments. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that July 2021 was the hottest year on record, according to the article. As the scientists noted, higher temperatures will lead to intense droughts, wildfires, storms and floods. The rise in heat waves has a devastating effect on agriculture and is fraught with mortal danger to people. Due to a temperature rise of two degrees, half of the world’s population will suffer from such phenomena every five years, experts concluded.

