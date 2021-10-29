https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211029/ischut-dokazatelstva-fanaty-nadeyutsya-na-roman-krisa-evansa-i-seleny-gomes-261595242.html

Seeking evidence: fans are hoping for a romance between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez

Fans are sure that there is something between the stars and with all their might they are looking for facts on the social networks of celebrities 10/29/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, October 29 – Sputnik. Fans believe in the romance between actor Chris Evans and singer Selena Gomez and are looking for relevant evidence. This time, followers attacked Chris’s Instagram. Fans continue to scour the Instagram accounts of both stars in search of evidence of their romance. This time, the reason was the story of the actor, where he plays the piano. Fans saw a supposedly black-haired girl in the reflection of the piano and decided that it was Selena. Earlier this month, rumors about the romance of 40-year-old Chris Evans with 29-year-old Selena Gomez – Rumors of a stellar romance began to spread after Evans and Gomez were spotted leaving the same restaurant. It is also interesting that Chris is subscribed to Selena’s Instagram page and actively follows the artist’s updates. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

