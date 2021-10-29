Selena Gomez and Chris Evans suspected of a novel

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating? We understand the rumors that have spread.

Selena Gomez (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

This week, the web is actively discussing the possible romance of the 29-year-old artist and 40-year-old Captain America, although this has not been confirmed.

Chris Evans. Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Network detectives claim the pop star and actor recently followed each other on Instagram. Now Gomez is not following him, but he follows her account. It’s unclear when Chris signed up for Selena. Users also note that the stars are working together on the film, another claim that hasn’t been confirmed.

But the most active discussion was around the spread of the photos! Pictures of the stars appearing separately in similar locations were posted to a Gomez fan’s Twitter account, claiming that “Chris Evans and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the same restaurant.”

Selena Gomez. Photo: legion-media

However, the photo of Gomez was actually taken in November 2017 outside a Pilates studio in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, a published photo of Evans getting into an SUV with a cardboard box was captured in October 2013 elsewhere in town.

But the fans were unstoppable. A few minutes after the posting of the tweet on the web, two more pictures of the artists appeared under the headline “Chris Evans and Selena Gomez were seen exiting the same studio in Los Angeles.” The first photo of Selena was actually taken on October 1 near a recording studio in Los Angeles, but … in 2019! The second photo shows Evans leaving a hotel in London in July 2020.

Chris Evans. Photo: legion-media

By the way, then Evans was leaving the hotel with the star of “Cinderella” Lily James, which provoked rumors about the romance of the stars! The actress then commented on their appearances together.

Lily James and Chris Evans (Photo: Legion-media)

While there is currently no evidence that Evans and Gomez are dating, at one point she did consider him a “crash.” “I’m kind of in love with Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s really cute, ”she said on Bravo Watch What Happens Live in 2015.

And recently, Lizzo confessed her feelings for Chris!