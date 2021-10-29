Selena Gomez starred in a spectacular photo shoot and gave a candid interview

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 27, starred for the April cover of Interview magazine and spoke candidly about her life and career – from childhood to fighting depression and the release of her new album, Rare.

I had no intention of becoming a public person. So when it did happen, things got out of hand. And then I said, “Wait, nothing they write about me is true.” The way the media sometimes explained what was happening in my life sounded really terrible. While there’s really nothing wrong with having to pause my career or just fall in love,

– said the singer.

Selena Gomez’s complicated relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, as well as her mental health, has long been a topic of discussion. During a conversation with Amy Schumer (the actress acted as an interviewer), the star said that public attention “got out of hand” when she was still very young, during her relationship with Justin Bieber.

People realized that I was weak at certain moments, and that I had problems,

– the performer admitted.

Gomez recently reported her bipolar disorder. However, her health problems began back in 2013, when she paused her Stars Dance tour to undergo treatment for lupus. She then canceled her 2016 tour to “focus on maintaining her health and wellbeing.” At the same time, Selena admitted that she often has panic attacks and depression (side effects of an autoimmune disease).

In 2017, Gomez underwent kidney transplant surgery. And in January of this year, the star released the long-awaited album Rare. This is her first record in the past five years. The debut single Lose You to Love Me brought Selena to # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

I wrote it at the beginning of last year, as soon as my treatment ended. That was the moment I came back and I just said, “I’m ready to go to the studio with people I trust and start working on songs.”

– said the singer in an interview.

I’ve gone through some really difficult things, and these moments, whether I like it or not, make up my life. I would not want it to affect my career

She added.

Gomez is now hard at work on his new cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, which will hit Sephora in the US and Europe this summer.

The line is completely organic and the packaging is recyclable. All of these should be good for you and the environment. Young people of my generation are under pressure, they are told that they have to look a certain way. I wish it would stop. That is why ordinary people became heroes of the advertising campaign of my brand,

– summed up the star.