Selena Gomez was published amid rumors of an affair with Chris Evans

Selena Gomez delighted fans with a rare social event, timed to coincide with the premiere of the new series with her participation, Murders in One Building. The 29-year-old singer and actress opted for a Marsala-colored sheath dress, which she paired with black leather heeled mules. Selena’s look was completed by a Saint Laurent lacquer bag.

Selena Gomez

Recently, Selena has been credited with an affair with Chris Evans. A month earlier, they were spotted together outside a studio in Los Angeles, and a few days later, leaving the same restaurant. Everything could be attributed to a new project, a common cause or just friendship, if one day in an interview Selena did not admit that she was crazy about Evans: “I like Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He is very cute”.

Chris Evans

Fans also suspected that Selena accidentally got into the frame of the actor’s new video, filmed for TikTok. On it, Chris plays the piano, which (if you look very closely) reflects a girl with dark hair.

If these rumors turn out to be true, Chris Evans will be Selena’s first serious infatuation since her split with Justin Bieber in 2018. Rumor has it that Gomez was upset by the breakup and that, a few months after the breakup, Justin proposed to Hailey Baldwin. Earlier, Gomez told what her new chosen one should be like.