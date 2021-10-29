Self-isolation regime will be tightened in the Samara region October 2021 | 63.ru

According to representatives of the headquarters, working specialists from 60 years of age and older, as well as those with chronic diseases, the heads of enterprises and organizations should be transferred to a remote work format for 4 weeks.

– The same period for this category of workers is recommended to be used, if there are no medical contraindications, for vaccination against coronavirus infection, followed by the formation of immunity, – added in the headquarters.

Governor Dmitry Azarov also instructed to hold a meeting with the largest employers in the region on the issue of providing two paid days off for employees who are vaccinated against coronavirus infection – on the day of vaccination, and also the next day. The initiator was the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

– All these additional innovations will take effect after the cancellation of the non-working day regime. In the Samara region, they began on October 25 and will last until November 7 inclusive, – the headquarters recalled.

Lockdown in the Samara region was introduced due to the high incidence of coronavirus, as well as due to the high percentage of bed capacity allocated for COVID patients. It was forbidden to work for fitness clubs, swimming pools, beauty salons, massage and spa salons, theaters, museums and other cultural institutions of the Samara region, since they are not continuous-cycle enterprises.