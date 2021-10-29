Seven-seater Jeep Wrangler to be shown in Las Vegas .. Reedus

Jeep has unveiled a three-row Wrangler concept for the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The Jeep Wrangler Overlook is 30 centimeters longer than the base Sahara four-door. The roof is 12 centimeters higher and rises a step above the rear of the cabin.

Elongated old-fashioned windows are inserted into the sidewalls, through which, apparently, the unfortunate, who thoughtlessly decided to go on safari in an extremely shaking Jeep, should look at the world.

Thanks to this not particularly fresh decision, many people remember the classic long-wheelbase Land Rover Defender. He also had additional chairs, or rather benches, located parallel to the side walls.

The inexplicable fashion for seven-seat SUVs and crossovers continues. Perhaps we do not know enough, but so far no one has ever rolled in a car, three rows of which are packed with humming children and mother-in-law, squeezing pots of seedlings between their knees. People buy seven-seater cars, but they drive them mostly alone, as you can see if you look around in a traffic jam.

This strange seven-seater car, obviously, is intended to deliver a large family to the bottom of the Grand Canyon – it is difficult to think of another purpose for such a monster. The roof can be removed and features a hinged hatch for shooters above the front seats. The seats are finished in black leather with embroidered images of the radiator grille and headlights in bronze and with stitching.

The leather-trimmed dashboard and steering wheel create the ambiance of a biker den. The body is painted in Sahara Bronze color. Ground clearance is increased by two inches with a lift kit and Fox shocks. Tailored specifically for the Las Vegas show, the 20-inch off-road rims are fitted with 37-inch BF Goodrich extreme tires and an additional light up front.