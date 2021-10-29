Sick 40 thousand per day, Facebook changes its name. The main thing of the day :: Society :: RBC

Poland asked Gazprom for a discount on gas

The Polish state-owned company PGNiG has sent a request to the Russian side to reduce the price of gas under the Yamal contract concluded with Gazprom. Poland asks to revise prices downward, “so that the current market situation is taken into account during the renegotiation process.”

According to the head of the company, Pavel Mayevsky, PGNiG has recently observed “an unprecedented rise in prices for natural gas on the European wholesale market.” “This extraordinary situation serves as the basis for revising the price conditions on which we purchase fuel under the Yamal contract,” he said. Mayevsky suggested that prices could be reduced from November 1.

The gas supply agreement between Gazprom and PGNiG was signed at the end of September 1996 and will be in effect until 2022. The parties agreed to supply 9.8 billion cubic meters. meters of gas every year. In accordance with the contract, each party can call for a renegotiation of the terms every three years.

In the fall, the price of a cubic meter of natural gas in Europe broke a historical record, reaching $ 1,900. However, in recent days it has also started to decline rapidly. It is down 3.2% today after reports that Gazprom is ready to start pumping fuel into European storage facilities next month. By the evening of October 28, it had dropped to $ 920.

Facebook’s new name

Facebook changes its name to Meta, a decision voiced by Mark Zuckerberg at the presentation of the company’s rebranding. Thus, Facebook intends to demonstrate that the company has long been not only one social network, but also the owner of WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus and other assets.

“We still have the same mission – to unite people. Our app brands do not change. The new name reflects the entire path that we have traveled and the future that we want to build. Now we want to be more than just [соцсетью] Facebook … I want us to be perceived as a company developing the metaverse, ”explained Zuckerberg.

The rebranding will not affect ordinary users – the social network will retain the old name, the name and logo will change at the parent company. The ticker under which it is traded on the exchange will also change.

Booking supported the introduction of licenses for tourist rental apartments

Booking.com is ready to participate in the whitewashing of the tourist housing market, Alexei Matushkin, CEO of the service in Russia, told RBC. According to his forecast, licensing of housing in the private sector, following other countries, will appear in Russia.

The head of Booking.com in Russia stressed that licenses for apartments and apartments that are rented by the day are already valid in some countries. A similar system has already been introduced by Portugal, France, Holland, Hungary has recently taken up this.

What else happened today

The Samokat grocery delivery service has filed a lawsuit against Apple in the US, trying to prevent its application from being removed from the AppStore. His American company was asked to be removed by the scooter rental service Samokat Shering System.

The Sputnik Light vaccine has run out in St. Petersburg, the city’s health committee said. There is no information about the delivery time of the next batch of vaccine yet.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported the reasons for the search for Belarusian Sergei Savelyev, who disclosed data on torture of prisoners in the tuberculosis hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Saratov region – he is wanted under an article on illegal access to computer information.

The Muz-TV channel drew up a protocol on the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations among minors.

During the finals in ribbon exercises at the rhythmic gymnastics championship, Dina Averina earned a silver medal, losing 0.05 points to Alina Gornosko from Belarus. The head of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, Irina Viner-Usmanova, criticized the refereeing, comparing it to the actions of the referees at the Tokyo Olympics.