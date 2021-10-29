Siluanov announced the need to support non-working pensioners without additional income | News | News

Supporting retirees who do not have additional sources of income is a priority for the government. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Finance of Russia Anton Siluanov, commenting on the issue of restoring the indexation of pensions to working pensioners during a speech in the State Duma on Thursday, October 28.

According to him, the department primarily concentrates resources on supporting families with children and addressing poverty issues. This is the “top priority”.

“The second priority is to support non-working pensioners who have no income. In order for the pension to take into account the existing inflationary processes, ”the minister emphasized.

To increase the size of pensions for this category of elderly people, the ministry has provided for 1,000 rubles a year, but if, as this year, inflation is higher than planned, the ministry will provide “additional measures of one-time support.”

The law on the abolition of the indexation of pensions for working pensioners has been in effect in Russia since 2016.

In January of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to work out the issue of indexing pensions to working pensioners until February 1. The government worked it out until that date. The report was sent to the presidential administration, but the results were not reported.

In June, the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) asked Putin to resolve the issue of indexing pensions for working pensioners. The letter said that the government has not yet approved any of the bills regarding the indexation of pensions and has not submitted its own version for discussion.