Sobyanin announced an increase in mortality from COVID-19 among children

Sobyanin announced an increase in mortality from COVID-19 among children – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

Sobyanin announced an increase in mortality from COVID-19 among children

The number of deaths after COVID-19 in children has increased, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

2021-10-29

2021-10-29T15: 19

2021-10-29T15: 48

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The number of deaths after COVID-19 in children has increased, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. “Children who suffer from chronic diseases are very hard to bear. We see that mortality among children has also increased,” he said on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel. “. As the deputy mayor of the city for social development Anastasia Rakova said the day before, about a thousand children in the capital are infected with SARS-CoV-2 every day – before this figure was kept at around 200-300. According to the official, every day from 20 to 30 patients of this age group are admitted to hospitals. On Tuesday, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko noted that almost 60 thousand children were infected throughout the country, half of them showed acute symptoms. Compared to last year, in this category, the incidence of COVID-19 “has grown exponentially,” he stressed. In recent days, Russia has renewed highs in the number of deaths and new cases of coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 1,163 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country, the number of infected has increased by 39,849, of which 7,511 are in the capital. To slow the spread of the virus, the country has declared non-working days from October 30 to November 7. Regions may extend such a regime beyond the November holidays. The authorities remind that vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

