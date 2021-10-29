State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Rashkin caught with a killed elk in the Saratov region – Gazeta.Ru

The police caught the deputy of the State Duma of the eighth convocation from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin with a killed elk in the Lysogorsk district of the Saratov region, hunting is prohibited in the region. It is reported by Sarnovosti.ru…

It is noted that a law enforcement officer and an employee of the hunting and fishing committee stopped the politician’s car on October 26. There was another man in the car. The car, driven by Rashkin himself, was registered with the Saratov regional branch of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation.

When examining the trunk of the car, the policeman found a dead elk. The deputy himself said that he and a friend found the animal in the forest, decided to pick it up and divide it. At the same time, the politician stressed that he understood the illegality of his actions.

Estimated damage from illegal hunting is 240 thousand for a male elk and 400 thousand rubles. for the female.

The policeman asked Rashkin to undergo a medical examination for the presence of intoxication, the deputy refused. Then an administrative protocol was drawn up against him under Part 1 of Art. 12.26 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (non-compliance by the driver of the vehicle with the requirement to undergo a medical examination for the state of intoxication).

Previously reportedthat the head of the Moscow branch of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Valery Rashkin, could face liability for calls for an illegal action in Moscow.