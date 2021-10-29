State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation was caught with a killed elk near Saratov – Region 64

The deputy of the State Duma of the eighth convocation from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Valery Rashkin, was caught with a killed elk in the Lysogorsk district of the Saratov region.

On the night of October 29, a policeman, together with an employee of the Committee for Hunting and Fishing, stopped at the Lada Largus lands under the direction of 66-year-old Rashkin. Together with him was a 49-year-old man. The car is registered for the Saratov regional branch of the Communist Party.

“When examined, a dead elk was found in the trunk of the Largus. Rashkin explained that they had found the animal in the forest and decided to take it away and butcher it. The communist confirmed that he was aware of the illegality of his actions, ”an informed source told Region 64 news agency.

Estimated damage from illegal hunting is 240 thousand for a male elk and 400 thousand rubles for a female.

The policeman offered Valery Rashkin to undergo a medical examination for the presence of intoxication. The communist refused the procedure. In relation to the State Duma deputy, an administrative protocol was drawn up under Part 1 of Art. 12.26 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (non-compliance by the driver of the vehicle with the requirement to undergo a medical examination for the state of intoxication).

Law enforcement officers of the Saratov region establish the circumstances of the incident with the participation of a State Duma deputy from the Communist Party.



