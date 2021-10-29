https://ria.ru/20211029/sudan-1756789823.html

Sudan told who can become the new prime minister of the country

The new Sudanese prime minister will be a technocrat, but there are no candidates yet, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander-in-chief of the Sudanese army, told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

KHARTUM, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The new Sudanese prime minister will be a technocrat, but there are no candidates yet, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander-in-chief of the Sudanese army, told RIA Novosti. The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and several other members of the government. The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country’s government. On Tuesday it became known that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence. According to al-Burhan, the military “will not interfere in the choice of ministers”, they will be appointed by the Prime Minister, the consensus on whose candidacy should be reached by various layers of the Sudanese people. “The previous prime minister was elected through consensus between political and military forces. Now there are no political forces, so we have a patriotic duty to lead the people and help them in the transition period until elections are held. We will choose a prime minister who will belong to technocrats.” Al-Burhan said there is no list with the names of candidates for this position yet. In April 2019, a military coup took place in Sudan, triggered by popular protests against the backdrop of a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned in September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup in the country. According to a statement from the command of the armed forces, most of the participants in the coup attempt were detained, including 21 officers and a number of soldiers. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok said at the time that the coup attempt indicated the need for reforms in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities have named supporters of ex-President Omar al-Bashir as organizers of the rebellion.

Sudan

