Telegram channel Nexta has become an extremist formation in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

Criminal liability under Belarusian laws threatens not only the creators, but also the subscribers of the channel

Stepan Putilo, creator of the NEXTA telegram channel

(Photo: Tomasz Gzell / EPA / TASS)



In Belarus, the people who create the opposition Telegram channels Nexta, Nexta-Live and Luxta were recognized as an extremist formation and included in the corresponding list. This was reported by the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs has made a decision to recognize a group of citizens carrying out extremist activities through the Telegram channels NEXTA, NEXTA-Live and LUXTA, an extremist formation and prohibiting its activities,” the message says.

Nexta actively covered rallies in Belarus after the presidential elections in August last year.

On October 12, Belarus adopted a resolution of the Council of Ministers No. 575 “On Measures to Counter Extremism and Rehabilitate Nazism.” The GUBOP Telegram channel, which was associated with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus (the department did not officially confirm that it was related to it), wrote that the document gives the right to consider subscribers of opposition and Telegram channels recognized as extremist as members of extremist formations and to bring them to justice under Art. … 361-1 of the Criminal Code (provides for up to seven years in prison). The decree itself, the text of which was made public only on October 14, does not directly say anything about Telegram channels and chats, their administrators and subscribers.

Later, the head of the department of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GUBOPiK) of Belarus, Vyacheslav Orlovsky, told what responsibility is provided for subscribers of Telegram channels recognized as extremist in the country.