Test drive Toyota Land Cruiser 300

The GR Sport version is all the best in Toyota’s arsenal for the Land Cruiser 300, assembled in one car, and even wrapped in its original packaging. After the premiere test drive of the gasoline version in Murmansk, there were still questions about the complete set. Why is the most expensive version of the 70th Anniversary devoid of off-road gadgets – three locks and the E-KDSS system, which are available in the more affordable Comfort + modification? The “Jubilee” version boasts only an interaxle lock and a rear LSD differential. At the same time, Comfort + is deprived of equipment in the cabin: simpler multimedia, simpler front panel design, simpler entourage.

GR Sport has put everything in its place. In technical terms, it repeats Comfort +: three locks, a lowering, adaptive dampers, a new E-KDSS system with slightly calibrated settings, an updated Crowl Control system, shortened bumpers for better geometric cross-country ability, 18-inch wheels, 65 rubber profile, 235 mm road clearance and suspension travel of 715 mm. At the same time, the interior is crammed like in the “anniversary” version: a lot of leather, more expensive materials, a 10-inch projection on the windshield, a touchscreen of a new media system (12.3-inch diagonal) with all-round viewing functions and support for Apple CarPlay / Android Auto services.

There is no dispute about tastes, but the Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport wants to be praised for its appearance. At least he really stands apart from the background of other “three hundred”. Although, it would seem, what could be even brighter than their huge radiator grilles ?! But a black body kit made of unpainted plastic and a blued grill with big white letters TOYOTA “JR” do their job – you want to consider the machine. The GR Sport looks especially good in dark gray. White is perhaps too contrasting.

Nevertheless, my colleagues and I agreed that the rims for the most expensive and brutal version could have been chosen better. Firstly, these “eighteenth” discs are identical to those that are installed on the Comfort + package. Secondly, they look somewhat flat. However, this is certainly a taste, moreover, correctable.

How do you like the inscription on the face instead of the traditional saucer with the logo? This is a tribute to the past. The logo was established in 1991, and until that moment, Toyota SUVs proudly bore the company’s name on the radiator grille. The perception of appearance is a subjective thing, but there is no doubt about the popularity of the top modification of the GR Sport. Judging by statistics for 2020, 49% of the total number of buyers of the departed Land Cruiser 200 chose flagship modifications.

Shhhh, diesel!



The diesel engine F33A-FTV (new “Toyota” coding with an indication of the volume) is equipped with two sequential turbines with variable geometry, which are blown out of the six-cylinder unit 299 forces and 700 Nm of torque. Toyota calls the supercharging technology twin-turbo, although this can be argued with the argument that sequential supercharging is inherent in the biturbo.

The diesel works in tandem with a 10-speed automatic transmission. In comparison with the petrol version, this box has slightly “corrected” brains, but the gear ratios are the same. The declared acceleration to 100 km / h, as they say, “inspires”. Almost three tons of metal, leather, plastic on paper exchange the second hundredth in 6.9 seconds after the start. Just a split second slower than the petrol Kruzak.

But the feel of the diesel Land Cruiser 300 is perceived as less frisky at the wheel. No, the Japanese were not cheating in the data. With four passengers and their suitcases on board on the mountain roads of Dagestan, we measured about 8 seconds in a jump of 0-100 km / h. Just diesel 299 “horses” and 700 Newtons accelerate “Kruzak” without drama. Linearly, calmly, without unnecessary jerks, forcing to perceive acceleration faster than it really is.

There are almost no complaints about the 10-speed automatic transmission. Switching is almost seamless. Only a couple of times, when I touched the gas pedal at a speed of 10-15 km / h, I felt a slight but tangible jerk. Downshifts are not lightning fast, but quite quick for a hydromechanical machine.

A tangible pickup comes after 2.7 thousand revolutions. In quiet mode, it is convenient to meter traction with the right pedal with a long stroke. But if you want to rush with the breeze along the serpentines, you will have to get used to the phlegmatic character. I sent the right pedal into the wall of the engine compartment, waited a second and got even acceleration to the pleasant baritone V6. Not at all like the explosive nature of the gasoline Land Cruiser 300! On the other hand, with such settings it is much more comfortable to drive the diesel “Kruzak” off-road with large stones, clay and ruts. Give just as much traction as you need.

And diesel fuel consumption pleases. On serpentines in “gas to palace” mode and with a gearbox in manual mode, the engine requires 18 liters per 100 km. In active driving mode on a plain with frequent overtaking – 10 liters. Well, if you are still suffering from the diesel V8 that was retired from the previous generation “Kruzak”, then here are a couple more arguments in favor of the V6. It works very quietly and does not tire with rattling, even at idle speed.

Doubt about reliability? Subject to all the rules of official maintenance (that is, with an interservice mileage of 10,000 km), Toyota gives the Land Cruiser 300 a 7-year or 160,000 km warranty, which covers steering, brake and fuel systems, engine, transmission and electrics.

From 2016 to 2020, the share of diesel Land Cruiser 200 was 70%. After getting acquainted with the new gasoline and diesel V-shaped “sixes”, which arm the 300 “Kruzaks”, I dare to assume that the diesel will retain the advantage, but will not overtly dominate. The reason is not at all that there is something wrong with the “six” on diesel fuel. It’s just that an SUV with a petrol twin-turbo V6 3.5 exceeded expectations in terms of liveliness and dynamics, and the fuel consumption is moderate. It remains to wait until a version derated to 249 forces is released, and it will certainly appear. Such a Land Cruiser will go slower, but dynamics is not the main virtue of TLC for the Russian consumer.