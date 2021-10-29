the adopted son of the actor and his ex-wife Nicole Kidman changed his image

26-year-old adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Connor decided to radically change his image.

Connor Cruise rarely shows the public personal photos. In those pictures that previously appeared on the social networks of a young man, they are used to seeing him with thick black hair on his head and a thick curly beard. However, the other day the son of Tom Cruise showed himself in a completely different form.

The star heir has posted a selfie in which he is captured with a fully shaved head, light stubble on his face and an absolutely satisfied smile. It seems that Connor himself did not recognize himself in the photo. The man jokingly asked who it was. However, fans of his famous parents felt that the new image was very suitable for Connor – the man began to look even younger.

Previously, Kidman’s adopted son was a DJ. The career of a stellar heir went uphill, but he suddenly decided to leave the music business and became a professional fisherman. Connor, who previously received a lot of money, went to work on the deck for only $ 850 with a 6-hour working day – this was reported by the publication “7 Days”. After a sharp change in activity, Connor practically stopped appearing on social networks. Only occasionally does he publish a photo of his extraordinary catch. At the same time, it seems that the new occupation made the star heir truly happy.

Earlier, “Dni.ru” reported what else is known about Connor and other children of Tom Cruise.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “INSTAGRAM” – GIFTS AND EXCLUSIVES