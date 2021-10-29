https://ria.ru/20211029/foto-1756875408.html

The author of the photo at the Cathedral of St. Basil the Blessed refused to appeal against the verdict

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. A blogger from Tajikistan Ruslan Bobiev, sentenced to 10 months in prison for a provocative photo against the background of St. Basil’s Cathedral, will not appeal the sentence and “will accept this punishment,” his lawyer Nadezhda Fedoseyeva told RIA Novosti. , after all, a general regime colony. He told me that we will not appeal the verdict, he considers himself guilty, he will accept this punishment, understand his mistake and asks for forgiveness, “said the agency’s interlocutor. In turn, she told the agency that her client would challenge the court’s decision. Earlier, the court, within the framework of administrative proceedings, determined that Bobiev should be expelled from the country. Fedoseyeva noted that she does not yet know at what point this decision will be executed. Today, the magistrate of the court district of the Tverskoy district of Moscow sentenced both defendants to 10 months in a general regime colony. During the trial, they expressed their repentance after the scandal began after a photo circulated on social networks in which Bobiev (real name Ruslani Talabjon) stands in front of the temple, and a girl in police uniform sits in front of him in a kneeling position. After the arrest, the young man apologized for his act and promised “never to do this again.” He said that he was shooting pranks, and for them he had already been brought to administrative responsibility. Bobiev also mentioned that he has 100 thousand subscribers, but now his page has been blocked. First, the couple was charged for violation of administrative law: the court found the girl guilty under the article “Failure to comply with the legal requirement of a police officer”, and the blogger was charged with violation of the rules of entry or the regime of stay in the Russian Federation foreigners. Both were sentenced to 10 days of arrest, Bobiev was also fined 5,000 rubles and expelled from Russia. The sanction of the case under the article on insulting the religious feelings of believers (part 1 of Article 148 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) implies punishment up to one year in prison. This is one of the first criminal cases under this article in Moscow.

